Waterford Police search for bank robbery suspect

WATERFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterford Police are searching for a a bank robbery suspect.

The People’s Bank, at Broad Street, was robbed at around 10:55 a.m.

Officers responded, and the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a white male, around 50 to 60 years old, with scruffy facial hair.

He was wearing jeans, a long blue polo, and a dark blue cap with “Captain” on it.

Anyone with information should contact the Waterford Police.

