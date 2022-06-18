Twenty Towns
Waterford Police search for bank robbery suspect

Robbery suspect
Robbery suspect(Waterford police)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterford Police are searching for a a bank robbery suspect.

The People’s Bank, at Broad Street, was robbed at around 10:55 a.m.

Officers responded, and the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a white male, around 50 to 60 years old, with scruffy facial hair.

He was wearing jeans, a long blue polo, and a dark blue cap with “Captain” on it.

Anyone with information should contact the Waterford Police.

