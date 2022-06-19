Fire crews battle Southington fire

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Fire crews responded to a report of a building on fire near the intersection of West Main Street and South Main Street in Southington On June 19.

When they arrived at 35 West Main Street,, they found fire venting from the second floor and beginning to extend to the nearby building, at 19 West Main Street.

They were able to make an aggressive interior attack.

Multiple hand lines were deployed to put out the fire and protect the exposures.

One resident and one fire fighter were taken to a local hospital for treatment. They have been released.

The building is uninhabitable.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Southington Fire Department’s Fire Marshal.

Traffic protection was provided by the Southington Police Department. Assistance was also received from the Southington Building Department, Plainville-Southington Regional Health District and Eversource Electric.

Southington Fire Department received mutual aid from Bristol and Meriden and town coverage by the towns of Plainville, Berlin and Cheshire.

