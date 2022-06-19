Hartford Police investigate shooting on Orange Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police say they are investigating a shooting on Sunday.
Police were called to Orange Street just after 8:00 am on a ShotSpotter Activation.
Officials say there was evidence of gunfire.
The victim, a man in his forties, arrived at a local hospital so he could be treated for his gunshot wounds.
Officials say his injuries are considered non-life threatening.
This incident is being investigated by the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions.
Anyone with information can call the Hartford tip line at (860) 722-8477.
