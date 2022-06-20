2 people show up at Hartford Police Department with gunshot wounds
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people arrived at the Hartford Police Department on Monday morning with gunshot wounds.
Police said the pair showed up just before 10 a.m. to report a shooting.
Both victims, a male and female in their 40s, suffered from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
It was determined that the shooting happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. in the area 49 Cambridge St.
Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.
No other details were released.
