2 people show up at Hartford Police Department with gunshot wounds

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people arrived at the Hartford Police Department on Monday morning with gunshot wounds.

Police said the pair showed up just before 10 a.m. to report a shooting.

Both victims, a male and female in their 40s, suffered from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

It was determined that the shooting happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. in the area 49 Cambridge St.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

No other details were released.

