Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

2 people show up at Hartford Police Department with gunshot wounds

Two people showed up at the Hartford Police Department on June 20 with gunshot wounds.
Two people showed up at the Hartford Police Department on June 20 with gunshot wounds.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people arrived at the Hartford Police Department on Monday morning with gunshot wounds.

Police said the pair showed up just before 10 a.m. to report a shooting.

Both victims, a male and female in their 40s, suffered from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

It was determined that the shooting happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. in the area 49 Cambridge St.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your Monday afternoon update
Tuesday rain - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: A nice day! Unsettled weather for mid-week and summer-like heat returns for the weekend..
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Shooting investigation - Hartford
2 dead, 1 critically hurt in Hartford shooting over a dog dispute