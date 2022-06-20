Amazing K9 Duos: Wolcott ACO Roz Nenninger, and K9 comfort dog Mallard

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Amazing K9 Duos is spending time with Animal Control Officer Roz Nenninger and K9 comfort dog Mallard, of Wolcott.

Nenninger was approached by the chief of the K9 Comfort Dog Program and introduced to Mallard. They trained together for the last 15 months to get certified.

Nenninger explains what the pair do together saying, “we go into the schools, we go to the senior center, we spend a lot of time at the police department, we respond to critical instances as needed, and we work with K9 first responders.”

“K9 first responders contact us when they have critical incidents that happen outside of town, such as deaths that effect different places, people, and tragedies. A lot of times we go into the prison system for the department of corrections to help out as comfort for their officers and wherever we’re needed,” says Nenninger.

