Bright Spot: ‘Bus Stop Pops’ give students special sendoff for end of school year

(WFSB) - A couple of dads who call themselves the Bus Stop Pops just gave a group of elementary school kids a special end of the school year sendoff!

The dads have been working hard to make the school year fun after their daughters started kindergarten this year.

The last day of school is always exciting but for these elementary students in Maryland, the bus stop has been fun all year thanks to two dads.

“We’re just two dads with a little bit too much time that want to make our kids laugh,” said Adam Clement.

They do it by surprising the kids, wearing different costumes each week.

Adam Clement and Nick Jones met when their girls started kindergarten this year.

Immediately, a friendship and an idea were born.

“Our bus actually picks our kids up and goes down the street and then passes us back by, so we normally sit there and wave,” said Adam.

“We were joking around one day when they were coming back and said wouldn’t it be ridiculous if we were in some sort of silly costume for the kids?” said Nick.

So it began, each week a different theme.

“We did upside down handstands, we’ve done gorillas,” Adam said.

“The tyrannosaurus chasing the archaeologists that was probably one of my favorites. That and the elf on the shelf,” said Nick.

“And the water balloon thing, with the pie in the face I like a pie part the best,” Emilia said.

“I think it’s super cool. We didn’t know what to think at first, but I think it’s turned into something really special for the kids,” said Brooke.

“We never know what they are going to come up but every week they always end up topping the last so it’s pretty cool to see,” Kate said.

Boarding the bus for the last time on Thursday, the kids headed to the cul-de-sac to turn around as the Bus Stop Pops prepared their final surprise for the end of the school year.

These dads only have 11 more years to go!

“It’s not to the point where we’re embarrassing our kids yet but it will be more fun once we start,” said Nick.

