CT Justice Alliance revisits #InvestInMeCT campaign to announce findings

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Justice Alliance revisited its #InvestInMeCT Campaign, two years after its initial launch, with the release of an addendum to the original report.

A news conference kicked off shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Monday at Burroughs Community Center.

Launched in June 2020, the #InvestInMeCT Campaign sought to reduce the number of system-involved youth by addressing the root causes of youth criminalization. It aimed to build opportunity-rich communities where all youth and families could access the resources needed to succeed.

The CTJA said the addendum to the report “End the Criminalization of Youth: Address the Root” compiled two years of Vision Sessions CTJA held and explored what it found across the state.

The news conference featured the release of an addendum and kicked off a week of events, including Vision Sessions in New Haven, Waterbury, and Norwalk. The week will culminate in a celebration Friday in Bridgeport. For more information on the week can be found at CTJA.org.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.