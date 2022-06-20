Deputy rescues, bottle-feeds baby skunk
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (Gray News) – A deputy in Minnesota didn’t know what to do when he crossed paths with a baby skunk in need of help.
“I don’t know what to do – it’s so cute,” Deputy Nate Jacobson said in a video posted on Twitter.
Jacobson decided to pick up the skunk and took it to Paws and Claws, which was joined by the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota for continued care for the animal.
The deputy grinned as he helped bottle-feed the baby skunk at the center.
This is the first time Paws and Claws had taken in a rescued skunk. Employees say it is healthy and doing OK.
The skunk did not spray Jacobson during the rescue.
“It’s worth it,” the deputy said.
