Girl suffers broken leg after being struck by a driver in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A 12-year-old girl suffered a broken leg when she was struck by a driver in Torrington on Sunday.

According to police, the girl was riding her bicycle with friends when the group crossed Highland Avenue.

Only the girl was hit.

Police said she was conscious and alert when they arrived, but complained of knee and head injuries.

She was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury by ambulance for treatment.

Police said she underwent surgery on Monday morning for a broken leg.

Anyone with information about what happened or who may have been in the area when it unfolded, including those with any video surveillance or Ring-style cameras at homes, was asked to contact Torrington police at (860) 489-2090.

Torrington police sought to remind parents to have discussions with their children about proper/safe bike riding over the summer.

In Connecticut, anyone under the age of 16 is required by law to wear a helmet when riding a bicycle.

