Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Girl suffers broken leg after being struck by a driver in Torrington

Torrington police.
Torrington police.(Torrington police / Facebook)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A 12-year-old girl suffered a broken leg when she was struck by a driver in Torrington on Sunday.

According to police, the girl was riding her bicycle with friends when the group crossed Highland Avenue.

Only the girl was hit.

Police said she was conscious and alert when they arrived, but complained of knee and head injuries.

She was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury by ambulance for treatment.

Police said she underwent surgery on Monday morning for a broken leg.

Anyone with information about what happened or who may have been in the area when it unfolded, including those with any video surveillance or Ring-style cameras at homes, was asked to contact Torrington police at (860) 489-2090.

Torrington police sought to remind parents to have discussions with their children about proper/safe bike riding over the summer.

In Connecticut, anyone under the age of 16 is required by law to wear a helmet when riding a bicycle.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Geovanny Guallo.
Man arrested for drunk driving on I-95, causing wrong way crash in Milford
Two people were killed and another was critically hurt after a triple shooting on Franklin...
2 dead, 1 critically hurt in Hartford shooting
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Tuesday rain
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: From tranquil to unsettled before summer heat arrives...