Higher fuel prices leads to less boaters on the water

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Higher marine fuel prices have more boat owners dropping anchor this summer at their marinas or doing shorter trips.

Dealing with higher fuel costs is on everyone’s mind right now.

If you’re a boater, you’ll probably stay in your slip more this summer than last.

“Just to run our boat is about $400 just to go to Greenport for the day, just fuel alone, which is double what we used to pay,” said Tawnya Sinistalco of Old Saybrook.

Whether your boat uses diesel or gasoline, you’re paying nearly $6 a gallon this summer, compared to the $3 a gallon last summer.

James Dibble said he’s been taking his cabin cruiser out to Greenport, but he doesn’t see a lot of boating activity.

“It’ll be a little different this year. We were over there about two weeks ago, and it was quiet. We were in Montauk about a week ago same thing marinas were a little quieter than usual,” said Dibble.

“The gas prices are insane. A lot of people are doing other things or hanging by the pool. You know or short trips,” said Gina Angelico of Westbrook.

In Westbrook, boaters said it’s the short trips that will rule this summer.

“It’s my number one hobby. it’s not the funnest part of boating you’re going to have to put gas in it,” said Christian Landry, boat owner.

“Maybe people may explore locally a little bit more than they have in the past instead of going to Long Island or something like that,” said Evan Cusano with Atlantic Outboard.

Longtime boater Doug Fairchild said it might have altered his plans if he were younger.

“As long as it doesn’t get crazier than it is now, no, it’s not going to affect me,” said Fairchild, of Wallingford.

Checking in with Atlantic Outboard, boat sales remain brisk, and products are being ordered.

The desire is there for boats, even with higher prices.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.