Juneteenth celebrations took place in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - The official holiday was yesterday but it’s being observed nationwide today.

New Britain celebrated with a flag raising ceremony, live music, free food, and several information tables about local nonprofits.

Besides the celebrations, today is about educating people who might not know what Juneteenth is.

“I think a lot of people have a lot of learning to do about what Juneteenth is, what it stands for. Communities like ours have been celebrating it for years but that doesn’t mean people understand or comprehend what it’s all about,” said Mayor Erin Stewart.

June 19 marks the day federal troops arrived in Galveston Texas in 1865 to control the state and make sure enslaved people were freed.

This came two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation which freed some slaves but not all.

“I think it’s a new beginning not only for the African Americans but for Americans in general to say, ‘hey we are going to put that slavery behind us and now all Americans are free people,’” said Jerrell Hargraves, Human Rights Officer at City of New Britain.

This celebration ends tonight but people here say the conversations should keep going.

