Man arrested for drunk driving on I-95, causing wrong way crash in Milford

Geovanny Guallo.
Geovanny Guallo.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for drunk driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 95 north in Milford.

State police charged 25-year-old Geovanny Guallo of New Haven with driving the wrong way, operating under the influence, operating without a license, and operating without insurance.

Troopers said they responded to the crash on I-95 near exit 35 on Sunday around 10:10 p.m.

Investigators determined that the victims’ vehicle was headed north near the exit 35 on-ramp when Guallo, who was headed southbound in the wrong direction, hit them head-on.

The driver and three passengers in the victims’ vehicle were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Guallo complained of a sore ankle, but refused treatment.

Troopers said Guallo appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He failed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

He was held on a $5,000 bond and given a court date of Monday in Milford.

