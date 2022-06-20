Milford witness speaks out after being attacked during catalytic converter theft

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Milford man who was attacked with a saw blade during a catalytic converter theft is speaking out.

Luke Obrien was cut severely by someone who was stealing a catalytic converter from his driveway.

He was badly injured, but he wants people to know what happened.

Luke Obrien is lucky to be alive, his face was cut with a saw blade.

He says the men stealing the catalytic converter didn’t care if they killed him.

“It just ripped me from my jaw all the way to my lip,” said Obrien.

Obrien is in pretty bad shape; he’s all bandaged up and can’t move one side of his face.

He’s had 300 stiches to close the huge gash. If the saw had come any closer, it would have cut his artery.

At 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, he heard a loud noise coming from his driveway.

“So, as I was coming out like this, they caught me, I must have went back,” said Obrien.

That noise was a saw being used to steal a catalytic converter from his neighbor’s car.

When the man saw Obrien, he struck him with the saw blade.

Right after the attack, two men took off. At that point Obrien’s son came out and he was rushed to the hospital.

“Call the cops first thing. Don’t try to be a hero. It’s not worth it because these punks they don’t care,” said Obrien.

Right now, police are looking for the two men responsible.

