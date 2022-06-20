Twenty Towns
Crews battle restaurant fire in Mansfield

File photo of fire engine.
File photo of fire engine.(WGCL)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Crews are battling a restaurant fire in Mansfield Monday afternoon.

UConn Fire Rescue said the fire is at Gramma’s Comfort Foods.

Crews in Mansfield are battling a fire at a restaurant on Stafford road. (Credit: Dawn Hoblet)

Multiple departments are responding.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said Route 32 is closed at Coventry Road.

Fire crews from Coventry, Willimantic, and Willington are assisting in the response.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

