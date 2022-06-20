New parking restrictions at Milford’s Walnut Beach after Memorial Day brawl

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – There are big changes at a popular beach after a large fight on Memorial Day.

New parking restrictions are now in effect at Milford’s Walnut Beach.

The police commission approved the new parking rules last week.

In order to use the lot, you now need to have a resident sticker on your car.

If you don’t live in Milford, you’ll have to park on the street, but there are rules there too.

After moving out of Milford, childhood friends Allison Castorino and Brianna Grazynski haven’t seen each other in 7 years.

It was a perfect day to hit the beach, something they did all the time as kids.

“We just wanted to come and walk the boardwalk and have some friendly time together,” said Castorino, who now lives in Florida.

But the set up now at Walnut Beach is a lot different from how they remembered it.

“We used to be able to walk right down here, go to the Creamery and then walk in over there, but now I guess it’s all boarded up which kind of makes it an annoying experience, it’s not as pleasant,” said Grazynski, of Glastonbury.

After a large fight on Memorial Day that led to multiple arrests for people out of town, the city made several changes.

A fence went up, meaning all beachgoers are funneled through the main entrance, so staff can keep tabs.

Only those with Milford resident stickers will now be allowed to park in the lot.

Visitors can pay to park on East Broadway and Naugatuck Avenue in the numbered spots and use the kiosks.

Those who try parking on the neighborhood side streets heading towards the beach will get ticketed and towed.

“Used to be able to park right over there, by the boardwalk and just start walking, now it’s kind of like a whole production,” said Grazynski.

After the fight, Milford police said they’d increase their presence at the beach for the rest of the summer.

“People want to enjoy Milford beaches, they like Milford beaches, that’s something we pride ourselves on, we want people to be attracted to them, so we want, our job as police officers is to make sure you can go to the beach, have a good day, have a safe day and come back again,” said private First Class Marilisa Anania with the Milford Police Department.

If those enjoying a day on the beach or the boardwalk want to do just that, they’re going to have to get used to it.

“It’s unfortunate as they always say, a few bad apples, make for a bad scene for other things, but hey, the town had to do what they had to do. I totally understand it,” said Marty Gately of Milford.

The new parking restrictions will be in place through the end of September.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.