Officials: Person seriously injured while in New Haven police custody

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A person was seriously injured while in custody of New Haven police Sunday night, officials said.

Police were responding to a weapons complaint.

New Haven officials said Richard Cox, 36, had a handgun.

He is a convicted felon and cannot have possession of a firearm, police said.

Cox was being transported in a police vehicle when an abrupt stop was made.

He suffered injuries to his neck and spine and experienced paralysis, officials said.

City leaders said Cox was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery.

