PD: Man dead after being struck by car in Wallingford

Wallingford police.
Wallingford police.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after he was struck while trying to cross the street in Wallingford on Sunday.

Police said the man was trying to cross South Main Street in his electric wheelchair when he was hit by a minivan.

Timothy Cain, 62, of Wallingford, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the operator and passenger of the minivan were not hurt in the crash.

The Wallingford Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to call Officer Evans at 203-294-2819.

