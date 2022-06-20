People scammed by fake company claiming to be based in Connecticut

(WFSB) – Victims are coming forward after being scammed by a company claiming to be based in Connecticut.

It was all a lie and people lost out on thousands of dollars, according to Better Business Bureau.

The company was called Groovy USA.

Its website has been deactivated.

The company kept saying it was based in Hamden, looking for people who wanted to work from home.

The job was to repack and ship high end items, which victims did.

Instead of making money, they never got a dime and gave Groovy USA all of their personal info.

Now the Better Business Bureau and a victim are speaking exclusively with Eyewitness News.

“I wish I would have never fallen for it,” said Anthony Muscatello.

He said he was scammed by a company claiming to have headquarters in Hamden.

“I wish I looked more into Groovy USA,” Anthony said.

Anthony is in Detroit, Michigan.

He has epilepsy and needs to work from home.

That’s when he learned about the company, which claimed to be looking for someone to repack and ship high end items.

He had a virtual interview and was hired in March.

“They told me first month’s pay would be monthly and from there it would turn by-weekly,” said Anthony.

But after a month of working hard, Anthony said he was blocked from all Groovy accounts, never received a penny, and had already given Groovy his social security number and banking info.

Groovy USA was telling its “employees” that its headquarters were on Edmund Street in Hamden.

Turns out it was a total lie.

Its exact address according to BBB has been a vacant building for years.

Anthony said he’s owed more than $3,200.

He reported it to the Better Business Bureau, which started investigating.

“These scammers prey on the most vulnerable. Look at Anthony. He has epilepsy and needs a work from home job. This seemed like the perfect opportunity. Now his identity could be stolen,” said Kristen Johnson, Director of Communications for the BBB serving Connecticut.

The Better Business Bureau said Groovy USA has scammed at least 6 people.

“You want to do your research. You really want to look into who this employer is,” Kristen said.

The Better Business Bureau believes it will report this to the Connecticut Attorney General’s Office.

Anthony is still unemployed, looking for work and trying to move on.

