State police: Man charged after fleeing head-on crash in Waterbury

Domingo Anaya Jr.
Domingo Anaya Jr.(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Massachusetts man is accused of crashing into a vehicle head-on in Waterbury on Sunday.

State police said Domingo Anaya, 27, of East Longmeadow, was driving the wrong way on the Route 8 south Exit 33 off ramp.

He then crashed into another vehicle head-on before leaving the scene.

Police said Anaya was later found driving the wrong way on I-84 eastbound in Middlebury.

A state trooper stopped Anaya by colliding with his vehicle, police said.

Anaya was taken to Waterbury Hospital for minor injuries.

The trooper was treated at later at the hospital, said police.

Anaya was arrested and charged with driving the wrong way on divided highway, evading responsibility property damage injury, misuse of plates, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, and interfering with an officer.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

