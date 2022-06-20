Woman killed in Hartford fire

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed in a fire on Monday morning.

According to the Hartford Fire Department, crews responded to Francis Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

“Upon arrival, there was heavy smoke and fire coming out of the front windows, some of the side windows, and [there was] an abundance of fire,” said fire Chief Rodney Barco, Hartford Fire Department.

Firefighters and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin told Channel 3 that the layout of the building presented challenges. They said the fire generated a lot of heat. At one point, the visibility was at zero.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin spoke about what firefighters were up against when the battled a deadly fire on Francis Avenue on June 20.

Crews tried to make entry into the second floor apartment, but had to change their tactic because of the difficulties.

“They started extinguishing the bulk of the fire from the exterior in order to make their way inside,” Barco said.

Hartford fire chief Rodney Barco spoke about a deadly fire that happened the morning of June 20.

During a secondary search, firefighters said they found the body of the woman.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

“He just has some superficial burns and some steam burns,” Barco said.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

A cause for the fire remained under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.