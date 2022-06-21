Biden announces intent to appoint Marilynn Malerba as Treasurer

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - President Joe Biden will announce his intent to appoint Marilynn Malerba as treasurer of the United States Tuesday.

Malerba, who is the Chief of the Mohegan Tribe, will be the first Native American to hold the position.

The Treasurer of the United States directly oversees the U.S. Mint, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Fort Knox, and is a key liaison with the Federal Reserve.

Chief Malerba will also serve as a senior advisor to the Secretary of the Treasury in the areas of community development and public engagement.

Marilynn Malerba is the Chief of the Mohegan Tribe, a lifetime appointment made by the Tribe’s Council of Elders. Prior to becoming Chief, she served as Chairwoman of the Mohegan Tribal Council, and served in Tribal Government as Executive Director of Health and Human Services.

Preceding her work for the Mohegan Tribe, Malerba had a lengthy career as a registered nurse, ultimately serving as the Director of Cardiology and Pulmonary Services at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

