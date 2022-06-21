CT’s senior senator wants immediate recall of infant rockers

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s senior senator wants an immediate recall of infant rockers that have been linked to more than a dozen deaths.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. on Tuesday in Hartford to talk about the Fisher Price Infant-to-Toddler, Newborn-to-Infant, and Kids 2 Bright Starts rockers.

Blumenthal said the rockers have reportedly caused 14 infant deaths from 2009 to 2021.

Last week, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a product warning about the rockers.

Blumenthal said the rockers come with reclined seats that can put infants at risk of suffocation. They also violate guidelines set by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The 14 deaths not disclosed for more than a decade, which raised particular concerns about the safety of the products and the public transparency at Fisher Price.

Blumenthal has called for a swift recall of the rockers, as well as a repeal of Section 6(b) in the Consumer Protection Safety Act, which keeps consumers in the dark and prevents critical information from being shared with the public.

Currently, the senator said the CPSC must go through extensive negotiations with manufacturers before issuing product warnings or recalls.

He said the “Sunshine in Product Safety Act” would repeal the provision and allow the CPSC to act quickly and efficiently in sharing information about potentially dangerous products.

