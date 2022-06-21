Family of woman killed in Hartford fire want investigation

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Loved ones grieving after the heartbeat of its family died in a fire.

It happened in Hartford Monday morning.

Juana Acevedo was 88, according to her grandson.

The family believes this could’ve been prevented, and they want a full investigation.

Juana Acevedo’s family has several concerns about what happened Monday.

Their main concern is why the sprinkler system failed to activate.

A red sign on the building says “Sprinkler System” disconnected.

Juana’s family wants to know why it was disconnected and why it wasn’t fixed.

“Oh man she was my everything, she was my world.”

Juan Velez and his son Louis are heartbroken.

“When the news broke I was devastated. I was devastated.”

His 88-year-old great grandmother was killed, but also because they believe this could have easily been prevented.

“She had water sprinklers right but they never went off. That’s another big thing.”

Juana’s family wonders if it had been working, would she still be alive.

According to the Hartford Fire Department, the sprinkler system not working doesn’t violate any city code, since there are only two apartments here.

Three or more, a working sprinkler system is required.

What makes this even more tragic, is Juana also suffered from dementia.

She was receiving in-home care a couple days a week, but Louis and Juan said if she wasn’t alone during the fire, she may have been rescued.

“It wasn’t enough. she needed something at least 7 days a week, 24 hours.”

I did everything for her. I did everything, it wasn’t enough.”

The fire is still under investigation.

Juana’s family is considering hiring a lawyer and doing their own investigation.

They are trying to find out why it happened and why that sprinkler system was disconnected.

