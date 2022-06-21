Firefighters respond to apartment building fire in New Haven

Twenty Towns
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called a fire at an apartment building in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

According to firefighters, the fire was reported on the 15th floor of the building at 90 Park St. around 11 a.m.

They also said there was a burn victim.

Crews were able to get the victim out using the building’s stairs. The elevators were out.

They said the victim appeared to be in rough shape. The person was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

A second person was also treated following an evacuation.

No other injuries were reported.

There’s no word on a cause for the fire.

