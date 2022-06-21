Former Mohegan tribal leader appointed the new U.S. treasurer

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Chief Lynn Malerba was named the new U.S. treasurer this morning by the President.

The shock of the announcement hasn’t worn off at the Malerba Farm in Norwich.

Her husband, Paul, texted his cousin Vinnie.

“It’s amazing! Says Lynn has a new job. I opened it up I couldn’t believe it,” said Chief Lynn’s cousin, Vinnie Malerba.

Lynn Malerba became the 18th chief of the tribe in 2010.

Prior to being tribal chair, she had a career as a registered nurse at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

“Very proud moment. My cousin and our families grew up together on this farm as kids. We were very close for years and years,” said Vinnie Malerba.

In a statement, Tribal Chairman James Gessner Jr. says, “this appointment is an honor for her and for our tribe, and it is well deserved. Lynn has been a trailblazer in the Mohegan community as the first female chief in our modern history.”

“I’m so happy for them especially now that that this woman is going to be Treasurer of our country representing the Indian community, that’s wonderful. I’m so happy,” said Cindy Wohlfert of Rocky Hill.

Governor Lamont saying today throughout her career, she has demonstrated a commitment to public service, most recently as chief of the Mohegan tribe, where she led with dignity and respect for all.

But no one could be more excited than cousin Vinnie, saying, “so we’re going to have our name on the money! I love it!”

U.S. Treasurer Malerba will also oversee the new Office of Tribal and Native Affairs.

