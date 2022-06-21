Twenty Towns
Hardworking mom given a ‘hand up’ with Habitat for Humanity home in Hartford

They keys to a Habitat for Humanity home on Cleveland Avenue on Hartford were given to a hardworking mother on June 21.(WFSB)
By Marcy Jones
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A hardworking single mother is the newest homeowner in Hartford thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Tuesday, Mayor Luke Bronin and several others joined a dedication ceremony on Cleveland Avenue, where the keys were handed over to Tammy Lubin.

When Lubin received those keys, she said she wasn’t thinking about herself.

“This is a launch pad for my son,” she said. “I started from nothing. My son doesn’t have to. He doesn’t have to.”

Habitat for Humanity has a saying that its work is “not a handout, but rather, a hand up.” Lubin can attest to the blood, sweat and tears she’s put in over 13-months to become a first-time homeowner.

“I am paying for the house; however, it is not the conventional way of paying for the house,” Lubin said. “We put in 150 hours of sweat equity, which goes toward not only helping build our home, but help build the homes for other families as well.”

Habitat for Humanity and its sponsors put in a lot of work for communities around northern central Connecticut

“As you drive up North Main Street and you see those beautiful homes along the east side of Main Street, that’s because of Habitat,” Bronin said. “As you go around the neighborhood, you see new homes. So much of that is because of Habitat.”

Not only is Lubin’s new home beautiful, it’s also sustainable with state-of-the-art energy saving features built right in. With a zero-interest mortgage and her Habitat support system, she said she feels like she is set up for a very successful future.

“In a world so filled with darkness, Habitat and its sponsors, you guys are a force for good,” Lubin said.

