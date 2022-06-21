Last official day of spring at Hammonassett state park

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - It might feel like summer but it’s not official yet. Tomorrow, summer officially kicks off at 5:14am.

As summer kicks off tomorrow morning many enjoyed today with sunshine, temperatures in the upper 70s, and a nice breeze.

“I’m ready for the summertime heat I would say, but there’s a nice breeze and wind and I feel like this is a perfect beach temperature. I love the wind, but I think hotter would be great,” said Beachgoer Megan Degroff.

The summer solstice marks the longest day of sunlight for the year. It occurs when one of Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun.

“After 4 or 5 months of winter, this is perfect. We’ll take this as long as you’ll give it to us,” said another beachgoer, Adrien Goule.

Many are looking forward to celebrating their favorite season as it’s going to be hotter for the weekend ahead.

“I like having marshmallows with my friends at night after I had a long day of fun. I go to the pool and my mom will be very tired out and I keep going, party after party,” said eight year old Stephanie Bradford.

It’s officially summer break for many and as the sun sets on this last day of spring, many say bring on the heat.

