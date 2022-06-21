Naugatuck PD: Man accused of operating tractor on North Main St. while drunk

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A man is accused of operating a tractor on North Main Street in Naugatuck while under the influence.

Police said it happened on Sunday around 5:44 p.m.

Roger Sears, 63, was stopped because of multiple violations with the tractor, police said.

“Further investigation showed that the accused was found operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and under the influence of alcohol,” said police.

He is charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Sears was released on a $2,500 bond.

He is due in Waterbury court on June 30.

