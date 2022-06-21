Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Naugatuck PD: Man accused of operating tractor on North Main St. while drunk

Roger Sears.
Roger Sears.(Naugatuck Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A man is accused of operating a tractor on North Main Street in Naugatuck while under the influence.

Police said it happened on Sunday around 5:44 p.m.

Roger Sears, 63, was stopped because of multiple violations with the tractor, police said.

“Further investigation showed that the accused was found operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and under the influence of alcohol,” said police.

He is charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Sears was released on a $2,500 bond.

He is due in Waterbury court on June 30.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Taking advantage of extra beach day
Last official day of spring at Hammonassett state park
City leaders shared information after a person was injured while in New Haven police custody.
NEWS CONFERENCE: Person injured while in New Haven police custody
Taking advantage of extra beach day
VIDEO: Taking advantage of extra beach day
Breeze suspends new route due to staffing issues
I-Team Investigation: Breeze Airways suspends new route due to staffing issues