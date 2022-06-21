Norwich police seek man for questioning following hit-and-run

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich released the name of a man they want to question about a hit-and-run that left a person with serious injuries.

They identified the man as 23-year-old Blake Morgan McCray.

The crash happened on June 18 just after 12 p.m.

Officers said they were dispatched to the area of 251 Boswell Ave. in Norwich for a reported motor vehicle crash. It was later learned a man who drove a Buick Lacrosse struck a pedestrian and fled the scene on foot.

The pedestrian was transported to William W. Backus Hospital with serious injuries, then transferred to Hartford Hospital. The victim was listed in fair condition at Hartford Hospital, at last check.

Tuesday, police said they were looking to talk to McCray.

They said they want to question him about what happened.

A witness reported that McCray may have been in possession of a firearm when he fled, but no weapon was seen.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Norwich police.

