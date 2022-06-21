Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Norwich police seek man for questioning following hit-and-run

Blake Morgan McCray.
Blake Morgan McCray.(Norwich police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich released the name of a man they want to question about a hit-and-run that left a person with serious injuries.

They identified the man as 23-year-old Blake Morgan McCray.

The crash happened on June 18 just after 12 p.m.

Officers said they were dispatched to the area of 251 Boswell Ave. in Norwich for a reported motor vehicle crash. It was later learned a man who drove a Buick Lacrosse struck a pedestrian and fled the scene on foot.

The pedestrian was transported to William W. Backus Hospital with serious injuries, then transferred to Hartford Hospital. The victim was listed in fair condition at Hartford Hospital, at last check.

Tuesday, police said they were looking to talk to McCray.

They said they want to question him about what happened.

A witness reported that McCray may have been in possession of a firearm when he fled, but no weapon was seen.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Norwich police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Brooks Koepka watches his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the PGA...
AP source: Koepka the latest to join Saudi-backed LIV series
Firefighters were called to an apartment fire at a building on Park Street in New Haven the...
Firefighters respond to apartment building fire in New Haven
This photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Fisher-Price's...
CT’s senior senator wants immediate recall of infant rockers
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: June 21st