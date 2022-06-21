Twenty Towns
Playing field at Travelers Championship could be changing

Travelers Championship week begins
By Marc Robbins
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The competitive playing field for this year’s Travelers Championship is changing, and the changes won’t be just for this week.

The PGA Tour is facing the strong possibility of more players leaving for Saudi backed LIV Golf.

Hi guys. It’s been reported all day that Brooks Koepka will be going to the LIV tour for next week’s event in Portland Oregon.

As of now he’s still in the field for the Travelers.

Koepka is listed with a 7:16 a.m. tee time Thursday morning.

That could change.

Tournament director Nathan Grube said he has no control or knowledge of Koepka pulling out of the tournament.

Last minute changes to the field happen at every tournament every year.

Brooks Koepka possibly joining LIV Golf series

