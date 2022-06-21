Rob Gronkowski announces retirement

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Rob Gronkowski announced he was retiring on Tuesday.

He announced the retirement on his social media pages.

Gronkowski writes, “I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.”

He finished his statement by thanking his fans.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.