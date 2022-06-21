Twenty Towns
Rob Gronkowski announces retirement

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Rob Gronkowski announced he was retiring on Tuesday.

He announced the retirement on his social media pages.

Gronkowski writes, “I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.”

He finished his statement by thanking his fans.

