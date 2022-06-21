Twenty Towns
Southport restaurant has liquor permit suspended after shooting, brawl

By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A restaurant in Southport had its liquor permit suspended after multiple incidents, including a shooting and brawl.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) said the Wafu Asian Bistro on Post Road had its liquor permit suspended immediately starting Tuesday.

Officials said a large party, brawl and shooting happened at the restaurant early Sunday morning.

One person was shot and about 10 rounds were fired, DCP said.

The department listed other incidents that required involvement of Fairfield police and DCP:

  • Police responded to reports of an assaulted patron on June 18, 2022
  • DCP Liquor Control Agents identified 10 minors being served alcohol in the premise on March 31, 2022
  • The fire marshal had to shut the premise due to it being over capacity on March 17, 2022
  • A bouncer unlawfully pepper sprayed six patrons without cause on February 11, 2022

Numerous local colleges and residents have complained to police about the general conduct of the premise.

Wafu cannot serve alcohol until further notice, said DCP.

“It is clear from these repeated events, that this establishment currently poses a significant public health and safety risk to the surrounding community,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull.

