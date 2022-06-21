State officials to provide update on state child tax rebate

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State officials plan to give an update on a state child tax rebate that residents started applying for last month.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Department of Revenue Services commissioner Mark Boughton and Office of Policy and Management secretary Jeffrey Beckham scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. on Tuesday in South Windsor.

Lamont said the rebate was created as part of the state budget bill that he signed into law last month.

Taxpayers can receive a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child 18 years old or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible.

Anyone interested in seeking a rebate must submit an application to the DRS by July 31, 2022.

To apply, visit portal.ct.gov/DRS and click the icon that says “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate.”

