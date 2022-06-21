Summer heat brings lavender plants to Killingworth

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WFSB) - As summer brings some hotter weather, lavender plants are thriving on the heat!

It’s the busiest season for Lavender Pond Farm in Killingworth.

There are about 10,000 lavender plants and a gift shop that sells all different soothing products, including lavender lemonade.

Denise Salafia, the owner of Lavender Pond Farm, moved to the farm in 2014 and started planting lavender in 2015 after her mom passed. She says this farm is a tribute to her.

In 2016 they opened their doors to the public and sell all sorts of products including plants, bath products, lavender pillows, eye masks and pillows.

They even have a train that runs through the lavender fields.

They opened June 1st and stay open until Christmas Eve. Lavender is seasonal and perfect to grow at this time of year.

“It likes hot weather, really sunny dry conditions. So, when you first get your plant, we tell people to water it regularly. When you can hold it at the top just leave it alone and let mother take care of it,” said Salafia.

The farm is open every day from 10-4pm.

