Torrington police addressing neighborhood crime with community program

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Torrington’s block watch program is working to curb crime throughout the city.

The program works to keep the community vigilant.

Members from each block watch community are always on the lookout for suspicious activity.

Tonight, one of those block watch events is happening in the Jardon neighborhood.

Some of the crimes they focus on are car break ins and thefts.

“We’ve had stolen car issues. There’s issues with juveniles stealing motor vehicles.”

They’re issues that are happening across the state and right in Torrington.

“Our city has been victim of catalytic converter thefts as well. Car break ins have been a big issue throughout our state including the Torrington community where individuals have broken into cars to get valuables.”

Curbing these types of crimes is one of the goals of the block watch program.

Torrington has block watch programs in 10 to 12 neighborhoods in the city.

The groups meet on a monthly basis with officers from the Torrington Police Department.

Together they discuss issues important to each neighborhood and work to stay vigilant and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

Police Chief William Baldwin said the program prevents crime and gives police an important tool: community help.

“When you have a program such as a neighborhood watch or block watch program, when people are paying attention they may give law enforcement officials the lead that they need to identify these individuals and put an end to some of the things that are taking place,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin said they would love to grow the program and they’re always looking for more participants.

