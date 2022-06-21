Video of incident where man was seriously hurt in New Haven police custody could be released today

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A suspect was seriously hurt while in New Haven police custody.

The department’s acting police chief has called for an internal investigation.

Police said they’ve been reviewing the footage of the night it happened and working to release some of that video by the end of the day on Tuesday.

They said they hope to help reach a conclusion about how the incident unfolded.

According to police, it all started when they were called to Lilac Street on Sunday for a weapons complaint. When they arrived, they said they found 36-year-old Richard Cox with a handgun.

Cox is a convicted felon, so he is not supposed to possess a gun.

Police described Cox as uncooperative while he was taken into a police van. They said he moved erratically and kicked the vehicle’s door.

From Lilac Street, an officer started driving Cox to the station. However, police said when they got to the corner of Division and Mansfield streets, the driver had to abruptly stop to avoid a crash. That’s when they said Cox was injured.

“Mr. Cox suffered serious injury and may suffer paralysis,” said acting police chief Regina Rush-Kittle, New Haven police.

New Haven police policy is to stop and get medical attention when someone is injured in transport. According to the assistant police chief, the officers were 8 minutes away from the station, and told the medical team to meet them there.

“I think it was in the officers’ mind to get to detention because he was close to meet the responding medical people there,” said assistant chief Carl Jacobson, New Haven police.

New Haven police said they have three transit vans. Two of them do not have seatbelts and instead have hooks, on to which someone who is handcuffed would hold from behind. During the investigation, police said they ordered the two vans without seatbelts to stay off the road until a conclusion is reached about the safety level.

Mayor Justin Elicker and police officials said they still have a lot to learn about the incident. Elicker called it “a very serious matter.”

They said the attorney general and states attorney’s office were notified.

A suspect was seriously hurt while in New Haven police custody.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.