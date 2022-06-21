Waterbury PD: 2-year-old transported to hospital for gunshot wound

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 2-year-old was shot in the chest in Waterbury, police said.

Waterbury Police Chief Spagnola said the infant was shot on Bunker Hill Avenue.

The child is in stable condition and is being transported to Connecticut Children’s in Hartford by LifeStar.

Lt. Bessette with Waterbury police said the child is expected to be ok.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at -203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

