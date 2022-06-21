Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

White House COVID-19 response team postpones briefing on vaccines for young children

Children 5 and younger receive COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday at Texas Children's Hospital.
Children 5 and younger receive COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday at Texas Children's Hospital.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The White House COVID-19 response team and federal public health officials postponed a briefing that had been scheduled for Tuesday to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccines available for children younger than 5 years old.

The briefing has been moved to Thursday, the White House announced.

Participants in the briefing are expected to include Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the president, Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for young children on Friday, with the CDC signing off on them on Saturday.

The administration is rolling out the shots to sites across the nation, with some sites receiving shots this weekend to inoculate the roughly 18 million youngsters eligible, the Associated Press reported.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his state will not preorder COVID-19 vaccines for young kids. (Source: WPLG via CNN)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man walks past a portion of the archive wall at the Bob Dylan Center, Thursday, May 5, 2022,...
US charitable giving hit record in 2021 but inflation looms
This photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Fisher-Price's...
CT’s senior senator wants immediate recall of infant rockers
Community members lay flowers down near gravestone markers at the 'Say Their Names' cemetery...
Judge resets trial to Oct. 24 for 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
FILE PHOTO - The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumes Tuesday with testimony...
1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pressured