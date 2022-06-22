Athletes and entertainers tee off in Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – The Travelers Championship officially starts Thursday, but today was all about celebrities.

Some big names in sports and entertainment teed off with the pros at the Celebrity Pro-Am.

Eyewitness News was at the first tee when some of the biggest celebrities started off.

There were some long-time regulars like former NFL star Doug Flutie.

There were also many UConn legends, like Dan Orlovsky and Chris Daly, the Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach.

Some entertainers like Christopher Jackson, who played George Washington in Hamilton, and more recently in the hit series Bull, also played.

Jackson said this is more challenging than it looks.

“It’s the hardest thing anyone has ever asked me to do, for someone to say ‘hey Chris Jackson is about to hit a golf ball watch out,’” Jackson said.

“How old am I, but the hole in the wall gang, it’s been so much fun, Paul Newman, it’s been fun for me to come back this year,” said Flutie.

“Being around so many people and raising money for charity it’s a lot of fun,” said Daly.

The Travelers is a big fundraiser for charities, mainly the Hole in the Wall Camp, which was started by actor Paul Newman.

The past couple of years have been tough ones.

Two years ago at the height of the pandemic, no spectators were allowed at the tournament.

