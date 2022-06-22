Bristol police identify several vehicles involved in ‘street takeover’ fad

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A nationwide fad that involves illegal street racing arrived in Bristol on Friday.

According to police, a “street takeover” happened on June 17 between Farmington and Stafford avenues.

They said several hundred vehicles blocked an intersection, which was also crowded with bystanders.

The bystanders watched drivers perform donuts and drifting in the roads.

Police described a “street takeover” as a national trend where illegal street racers block off roads and perform dangerous stunts while watchers record video.

Bristol police said they’re actively investigating the incident and identified several vehicles through video surveillance.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Bristol police at 860-584-3011. Callers can remain anonymous.

