Death investigation underway in Oxford

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OXFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man’s death in Oxford is under investigation by state police.

Troopers said medical responders were called to an address on Pawnee Road on Monday, just after 11:50 p.m.

A report said a man was in cardiac arrest.

“Upon arrival of first responders, the male was pronounced dead on scene,” troopers said in a news release.

The State Police Western District Major Crime Squad was called to document the circumstances surrounding the death.

State police detectives said they assumed the investigation.

“At this time, there is no threat to the public,” troopers said. “That is all that is available for release at this time.”

