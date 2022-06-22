East Hartford welcomes food trucks into the community

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - East Hartford announced changes to local ordinances and regulations to streamline the application process for food truck owners.

These changes provide the opportunity for greater access to food trucks for local businesses and residents.

“We recognize our resident’s interest to expand food truck options offered in town, and I thank the Council for approving ordinance changes that supports our vision to make East Hartford a destination town while also supporting our small business operators,” said Mayor Michael P. Walsh.

Starting today, food trucks can be licensed through the East Hartford Department of Health and serve food on designated streets from 9am to 6pm during the week, according to town officials.

Event organizers can also reach out to the East Hartford Department of Health for a list of licensed trucks to schedule for their events.

For more information on the new food truck regulations, you can visit the health department website HERE.

