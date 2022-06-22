Twenty Towns
Hartford police arrest man in connection with double homicide

Donovan McFarlane.
Donovan McFarlane.(Hartford police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in Hartford over the weekend.

Donovan McFarlane, 31, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

According to police, officers responded to 67 Franklin Ave. for a reported shooting on June 19, around 9:10 p.m.

They found three unresponsive victims, all of whom suffered from gunshot wounds.

Police said a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third, a woman in her 20s, was brought to an area hospital. At last check, she was listed in critical condition following surgery.

Police revealed that the shooting happened over a dog.

On Tuesday, police said a person of interest arrived at their department to speak with detectives.

He suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that happened during the incident, police said.

Officers said he was cooperative with investigators.

However, they charged him with the firearm violation.

Police said their investigation was ongoing.

