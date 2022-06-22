LIVE: CT’s senators to react to bipartisan federal gun safety agreement

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s senators for years have been on the forefront of a national push for gun safety measures.

It appears they’ve gotten somewhere.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy scheduled a news conference to talk about a bipartisan agreement in the Senate.

It’s set for 11 a.m. Stream it live below:

Murphy announced the results of a procedural vote in the Senate on Tuesday night.

“The ‘yeas’ are 64. The ‘nays’ are 34, and the motion is agreed to,” Murphy said.

Fourteen Republicans joined 48 Democrats and two independents to support the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The bill may be incremental, but it’s still considered a landmark package.

The legislation would toughen background checks for the youngest firearms buyers, require more sellers to conduct background checks and beef up penalties on gun traffickers. It also would disburse money to states and communities to improve school safety and mental health initiatives.

Aides estimated the measure would cost around $15 billion, which Murphy, the lead Democratic bargainer, said would be fully paid for.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.