Man shot at nightclub in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot at a nightclub in Hartford early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers said they responded to the Dreams Night Club on Newfield Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

A report said a person suffered from a gunshot wound.

Police found the victim as soon as they arrived.

They described him as a man in his 20s.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said he was in critical, but stable condition.

The Hartford police major crimes and crime scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

There’s no word on any suspects.

