Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Man shot at nightclub in Hartford

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot at a nightclub in Hartford early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers said they responded to the Dreams Night Club on Newfield Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

A report said a person suffered from a gunshot wound.

Police found the victim as soon as they arrived.

They described him as a man in his 20s.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said he was in critical, but stable condition.

The Hartford police major crimes and crime scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

There’s no word on any suspects.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
LIVE: CT’s senators to react to bipartisan federal gun safety agreement
North haven police are looking for a person of interest in connection with several commercial...
Person of interest in North Haven burglaries sought
Three men stole $15,000 worth of narcotics from a Rite Aid pharmacy in Milford on June 21,...
Suspects steal $15,000 in drugs from pharmacy in Milford
Nathan Grube
Travelers Championship celebrity pro-am tees off today