Murphy, Blumenthal work on bipartisan gun safety legislation

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Dylan Fearon and Ashley RK Smith
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WFSB) - There is a gun safety legislation on the table.

Senator Chris Murphy says the bill, if signed into law, will save thousands of lives.

There’s support from both democrats and republicans.

The goal is to toughen federal gun laws.

$15 billion in funding would go to mental health programs and upgrading school safety.

There’s also a major focus on background checks if you’re 21 or younger, and it would also close the boyfriend loophole.

Murphy said, “we have finally reached the moment where we can pass serious lifesaving legislation in the senate.”

It’s been nearly a decade since the horrific mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Twenty students and six staff members were murdered.

In 2012, now-senators Murphy and Senator Richard Blumenthal promised to change gun laws in America and create a movement stronger than the NRA.

Murphy said, “well that day is finally here.”

The most significant gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years has bipartisan support.

A big focus in the bill, is the boyfriend loophole.

People convicted of assaulting their wife, girlfriend, or ex- would lose the ability to buy or own a gun. They could get it back, but years later.

The senate hopes to pass the bill this week.

Then it’s off to the house.

Blumenthal said, “there is now a political movement. For gun violence prevention. Much like the civil rights movement. And built on the same principals of citizen action.”

This bill would not ban any weapons.

Democrats today are saying this is just the beginning, and although it’s lifesaving, it’s not enough.

