New Britain Police investigate late night shooting

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Britain Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night.

Officers were called to Adams Street around 10:23 pm on reports of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a bush on the side of the road.

The man found in the car was a 28-year-old Bristol man. Police say he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

New Britain emergency services transported the man to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe that the people involved in this incident knew each other, and there is no threat to the public.

New Britain Police are currently investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call Detective Sergeant Kyle Jones at (860) 826-3132.

