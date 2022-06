OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Part of I-95 southbound in Old Saybrook is congested Wednesday afternoon after a car carrier flipped over.

State Police Troop F in Westbrook said the crash is near Exit 69.

Police said drivers should expect heavy delays.

🚨 Delay: I-95 Southbound Exit 69 🚨 Expect heavy delays and seek an alternate route if traveling in the area of I-95 southbound near Exit 69 in Old Saybrook due to an overturned car carrier. Posted by Connecticut State Police-Troop F Westbrook on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.