Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Person of interest in North Haven burglaries sought

North haven police are looking for a person of interest in connection with several commercial...
North haven police are looking for a person of interest in connection with several commercial burglaries(North Haven police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A person of interest in several commercial burglaries is being sought by police in North Haven.

The North Haven Police Department on Wednesday posted a photo of the man to whom they want to talk.

No other details about the burglaries were released.

Anyone with information about the person or the burglaries was asked to call North Haven detectives at 203-239-5321, extension 262. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
LIVE: CT’s senators to react to bipartisan federal gun safety agreement
WFSB File
Man shot at nightclub in Hartford
Three men stole $15,000 worth of narcotics from a Rite Aid pharmacy in Milford on June 21,...
Suspects steal $15,000 in drugs from pharmacy in Milford
Nathan Grube
Travelers Championship celebrity pro-am tees off today