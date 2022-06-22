Person of interest in North Haven burglaries sought

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A person of interest in several commercial burglaries is being sought by police in North Haven.

The North Haven Police Department on Wednesday posted a photo of the man to whom they want to talk.

No other details about the burglaries were released.

Anyone with information about the person or the burglaries was asked to call North Haven detectives at 203-239-5321, extension 262. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.