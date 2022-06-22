Police: Two arrested after vehicle stolen from Wolcott home

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – Two people are facing charges after a vehicle was stolen from a Wolcott home.

Police said the suspects stole the vehicle around 3 p.m. on May 9.

The vehicle was stolen out of an open garage.

Police said the stolen vehicle had a GPS monitoring system and was tracked to a location in New Britain.

New Britain police checked the area and found the stolen vehicle with two people inside.

“As the police approached the stolen vehicle it fled at a high rate of speed and crashed shortly afterwards,” police said.

Police detained and arrested the two occupants.

“One of the suspects detained was a juvenile who was found in possession of 30 glassine bags of fentanyl package for sale and a loaded firearm with a 30 round compacity magazine,” said police.

Both suspects were taken to the New Britain Police Department where they were charged with larceny first-degree and narcotics and firearms charges.

Wolcott police arrested the two suspects. They are charged with conspiracy to commit larceny first-degree and burglary second-degree.

Police said Jaheim Anderson, 20, of Waterbury, was arrested in the investigation.

The second suspect is a juvenile from Waterbury.

